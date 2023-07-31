FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has accused a ministerial nominee from Benue state, Professor Joseph Utsev of age discrepancy.

Utsev was one of the 28 ministerial nominees President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to the senate for screening and confirmation on Thursday, July 31.

During the screening, the lawmaker said that Utsev's Curriculum Vitae disclosed that he was born in 1980 and started primary school three years after in 1984, The Nation reported.

Commenting on the allegation, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio said:

“He was three years old when he started his primary education. He finished six years later. He was the classmate of Abba Moro, let us also see if he (Moro) started primary school at age three.”

While responding, Senator Abba Moro from Benue State, said the age discrepancy might be from a typographical error.

“The discrepancy probably came from a typographical error. Let us give him a benefit of the doubt. He has sufficiently discharged himself and he should be asked to take a bow and go.”

