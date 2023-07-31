The Nigerian Senate has confirmed former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Senator representing Rivers Southeast, Mpigi Barinada, said all the lawmakers and people of Rivers are in support of Wike's nomination.

Breaking: Senate confirms Wike as minister. Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

This was after Wike pledged to work to transform the country if confirmed as a Minister, The Punch reported.

He said, “I accepted the offer to serve as a ministerial nomination because of my passion to serve Nigeria.”

According to The Nation, speaking on behalf of lawmakers from Rivers, Barinada said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“He is our best. He is our example. We three senators and over five million Rivers people are in total support of his nomination. I want to urge the Senate to ask him to take a bow and go.”

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio put the question to voice vote and the lawmakers supported that Wike should take a bow and go.

Thereafter, Wike left the plenary.

Wike makes crucial vow to Senate at ministerial screening

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, says President Bola Tinubu won’t regret nominating him to serve as a minister in his cabinet.

Wike, the only chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ministerial list sent by the President to the Senate last Thursday, stated this when he appeared before the red chamber for screening on Monday.

Ministerial List: Real Reason Behind Wike’s Nomination Revealed

Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, a former Minister of Works under the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed the reason why ex-Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, was included in the ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the former minister, Wike's nomination was compensation for his pivotal role in the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the presidential polls.

Source: Legit.ng