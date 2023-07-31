The Nigerian Senate commence screening of the 28 ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

During the screening, the Senate accused Prof. Joseph Utsev from Benue state of an age discrepancy

Senator Ishaku Abbo, however, came to his defence, stating that he had a similar experience with the ministerial nominee

FCT, Abuja - Senator representing Adamawa North in the National Assembly, Ishaku Abbo, claimed he sat and passed the National Common Entrance Examination when he was in primary three.

Abbo stated this after Senator Tokunbo Abiru raised a concern about the age of the ministerial nominee from Benue State, Prof. Joseph Utsev finished primary school, The Punch reported.

Senator Abbo claims he sat, passed common entrance exam in Primary 3. Photo Credit: Senator Ishaku Abbo - SIA

Source: Facebook

Utsev was being screened on the floor of the Senate, when the age discrepancy came up on Monday, July 31.

According to Utsev’s certificate, he was born in 1980 and finished secondary school in 1989.

Reacting to Abiru’s observation, Abbo explained that he had a similar personal experience as sat and passed the common entrance examination when he was in primary three.

“First of all, our nominee from Benue State, you see some people don’t understand some basic things. To clear the air on the issue of you finishing primary school at the age of three. Let me tell you a personal story. I sat for the common entrance examination when I was in primary three and I won because I was exceptionally brilliant. I passed, it is all the same; winning and passing is the same.

“So, the question of you entering primary school at the age of three did not arise but when did you finish and at what level did you sit for your common entrance examination. You may be like me – exceptionally brilliant – but we have clear the issue because we are on national television and I don’t want people to go home and think that your integrity has been called to question.”

Source: Legit.ng