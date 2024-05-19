A heartwarming video has emerged of a young lady thanking a lecturer at Ekiti State University, who persuaded her to stay in school

The lady, who had considered dropping out, knelt in gratitude before the lecturer, who was visibly proud of her decision to heed his advice

The lecturer, who had clearly made a lasting impact on the student's life, went on to encourage her to make the most of her Engineering degree, highlighting the many opportunities it would bring

Student thanks lecturer who helped her from dropping out. Photo credit: @mhizwealth123

Source: TikTok

Lecturer saves Nigerian student

The lecturer, whose guidance had clearly made a lasting impact, went on to encourage her to make the most of her Engineering degree, highlighting the countless opportunities it would bring and the bright future that lay ahead, as shown by mhizweslth123..

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Useró6985616759478 said:

“Dr Toyin Omotoso were colleagues when we started out as young engineers in the mid 90s. He had always been a gentleman and easygoing.”

Haywhy157 wrote:

“Some good lecturers still dy Nigerian universities.”

Adewale w8 commented:

“Everyone need people like this in life... morally inclined people.”

User3171967613482:

“For all who see your post, they should try and be like this in someone else life. God bless him. Congratulations to you, and thanks for appreciating this man. Greater heights iJMN. Amen.”

Josephakinwunmi:

“The man is a legend he will be forever remembered and congratulations to you for taking his advice.”

W-asabi902 O:

“Congratulations on a new toiauons.”

Ganiu:

“I only met him in person once, though we never had a conversation.”

Hassan:

“Father Figure in a prestigiouUs school is Hard.God Bless u Sir.”

Ibraheem Rukayat Olanike:

“Congratulations sister girl.”

