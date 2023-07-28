Siminalayi Fubara has become the first PDP governor and leader to congratulate Nyesom Wike for being nominated as a minister under President Bola Tinubu

The PDP governor expressed confidence in the competence of his predecessor, adding that his commitment to uniting Nigeria pushed him to victory

Wike was among the 28 ministerial nominees that were read on the Senate floor by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers State, has congratulated his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, for making the list of ministerial nominees by President Bola Tinubu.

Wike was a two-term governor of Rivers State whose tenure ended on May 29 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was succeeded by Fubara, who was his preferred candidate.

Why Wike was appointed as minister by President Tinubu

Political pundits long debated the nomination of Wike to the ministerial list. While some argued that he should be compensated for working for the success of President Tinubu in Rivers State during the 2023 election, others said he traded his party for a ministerial position.

On Thursday, July 27, Wike was named among the 28 ministerial appointees that President Tinubu sent to the Senate through his chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, which the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, later read.

The Senate also said that the nominees would be screened on Monday, July 31, Yemi Adaramodu, the spokesperson to the Senate, made the disclosure shortly after the Senate President read the names.

Rivers governor congratulates Wike on his appointment as Tinubu's minister

But on Friday morning, July 28, Governor Fubara, in a tweet, congratulated Wike for the nomination while commending his move and desire to unite the country.

The governor said:

"Indeed, your commitment to the unity and advancement of our dear country propelled your push for equity, justice and fairness.

"We believe that you will continue to make an impact by joining the team of great leaders to change our national narratives for the good of humanity."

