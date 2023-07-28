11 out of Nigeria's 36 states are yet to get a minister from President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list submitted to the senate on Thursday, July 27

The long-awaited list comprises major members of the ruling All Progressives Congress and a few new technocrats who supported Tinubu's presidential bid

However, Femi Gbajabiamila disclosed a second batch of the list will be out soon but a new report indicates political intrigues and interest led to the omission of the 11 states

The long-awaited ministerial list was on Thursday, July 27, sent by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

However, the list, which came barely 24 hours before the constitutionally provided deadline contains nominees from only 25 states, excluding 11 others, The Cable reported.

Eleven states are yet to get a minister in Tinubu's long-awaited ministerial list submitted to the senate on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The states omitted includes;

1. The president’s home state, Lagos

2. Kano

3. Adamawa

4. Bayelsa

5. Gombe

6. Kebbi

7. Plateau

8. Osun

9. Yobe, and

10. Zamfara

11. Kogi.

"Second batch of the list will be out soon", Femi Gbajabiamila says

Those that made the list were major members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and some technocrats as well as Nyesom Wike (leader of the G-5 governors that rebelled against PDP).

Speaking on the commission of the 11 states, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President, disclosed on Thursday, July 27, in Abuja that a second batch of the list will be out soon and the nominees will be sent to the Nigerian Senate for screening and confirmation of their appointment.

Gbajabiamila hinted further that there is the likelihood of creating additional ministries in line with the vision of Tinubu.

Why 11 states are without any ministerial nominees - "Working to harmonise interests in Lagos, Kano

Competent sources informed Daily Trust that high-wire politics, technocracy, party politics and compensation were among the key factors considered by the president in coming up with the list, the second batch.

The report further revealed that the omission of Kano state and Lagos state in the 28-man list of ministerial nominees may not be unconnected to the uncertainty surrounding, political struggles and the need to harmonise interests even though Lagos-based politicians were well-represented.

Legit.ng learned that resolved permutations resulted in a delay in announcing a ministerial nominee from Gombe state by President Tinubu.

Senate to commence screening Monday – Spokesperson

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Senate Committee on media and public affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti) said the screening of the ministerial nominees will commence on Monday, July 31st.

Briefing journalists after Thursday’s plenary, Adaramodu assured that the nominees would be thoroughly grilled.

Ministerial list: David Umahi to resign from National Assembly

David Umahi, who is the Deputy Senate Leader at the National Assembly, is getting ready to step down from his position as a senator.

His purported resignation is due to his nomination and likely appointment as a minister in the Federal Republic of Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet, BusinessDay reported.

Umahi who served as the governor of Ebonyi state and represents Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, is a leader in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu's ministerial list: Kwankwaso and other prominent politicians whose names are missing

More controversy has erupted over the 28 names released as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial list.

Some top names tipped to make the list are surprisingly missing from the 28-man list announced by the Senate on Thursday, July 27.

These names include the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, his predecessor and former boss, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Abiodun Faleke.

