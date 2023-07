President Bola Tinubu forwarded the names of 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate on Thursday, July 27.

From the list, some states are yet to have ministerial nominees based on analysis.

Below is the names of states yet to have ministers.

Adamawa Bayelsa Gombe Kano Kebbi Kogi Lagos Nasarawa Osun Yobe Zamfara.

Source: Legit.ng