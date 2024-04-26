A lady complained about how she is expected to pay for hotel accommodation for a wedding because she is part of the asoebi ladies

She noted that getting glammed up for a wedding does not come cheap and she should attend the occasion on the said day to save expenses

Speaking on behalf of some ladies, she said that they may give excuses to not turn up for a wedding because of the funds involved

A lady Pearl (@justpearlna on Instagram) expressed displeasure at how some brides make demands on asoebi ladies to grace their events a day earlier.

Pearl looks beautiful in her colourful outfits. Image credit: @justpearlna

Source: Instagram

In a video, she said that if she was to attend a wedding on a fixed date, she would not need to pay a bigger sum for her makeup and her accommodation because she would be coming from her home.

However, some brides would want their asoebi ladies to come a day earlier and this means that they would need shelter, which is supposed to be provided by the host.

The lady painted a scenario of a bride who wanted the asoebi ladies to pay N80k for hotel accommodation and Pearl felt it was insensitive.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

According to her, she has spent money on the asoebi fabric and also paid for other expenses including her hair and makeup. She even sacrificed her time to grace the occasion. Hence, she can't pay for her accommodation.

Check out the video of Pearl lamenting about accommodation for asoebi ladies below:

Mixed reactions trail Pearl's video

Several netizens have shared their opinion on Pearl's statement. See some of the reactions below:

@naomi_lex_ot:

"She is saying nothing but the truth."

@nathybrown17:

"You can never hear groomsmen complaining like this. It is always the other gender. As a groomsman, we support the groom financially, still do a lot of stuff and you won't hear pim."

@ego_oyiiboo:

"And after spending, you might not even eat party jollof."

@mama_xino:

"Who even needs asoebi girls to get a wedding done? Skip some part and have some peace."

@sweetliet:

"When e reach your turn, maintain the same energy. You think say e dey easy?"

@chinweumeyor:

"When it's your turn, many of them will even forget all you did during their own. My dear, no kill urself for anyone."

@stanbas.ng:

"You can't talk to your true friend like this. If it's not comfortable for you, please excuse yourself. Remember, your friends will still stand for you on your wedding day."

@habiba_zocksock:

"Thank God I got married since and don’t have friends like this because what is this?"

@cherishpieuniverse:

"She is making sense."

Lady speaks on high cost on asoebi

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Twitter user identified as Jennifer had shared her thoughts on the high cost of asoebi for weddings.

According to the investment banker, she spent a total sum of N180,000 as a member of an asoebi party.

She explained that she could have been able to save a whole lot if she had just sent the couple a gift instead.

Source: Legit.ng