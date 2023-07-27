President Bola Tinubu might be following the footstep of his predecessor following his failure to unveil his ministerial list

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, in his first tenure, took six months to set up his cabinet to kick off his administration

President Tinubu is in his second month in office and has yet to submit his ministerial list to the Senate for scrutiny and confirmation

FCT, Abuja - Political pundits and enthusiasts say President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is already treading the path of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, due to the delay in announcing his ministerial list.

This development is something Nigerians have witnessed before under the administration of Buhari, who took longer than expected to form his cabinet at the time.

President Tinubu's start to life in Aso Rock looked promising when he assented to policies favouring the masses and the country's development.

However, his luck ran out when the implementation of the fuel subsidy removal took effect and further plunged the economy of Nigeria into the abyss of hardship, hunger and intense poverty over the past few weeks.

It's been 60 days since he resumed office, and all the ministries are still without a minister, further slowing down the economy's pace.

According to Guardian, Tinubu might be without a cabinet till September if the Senate decides to embark on its 2023 end-of-session recess as scheduled for Thursday, July 27.

The implication is that all the ministries would still be without the supervision of a minister for nearly four months, a familiar occurrence during the administration of ex-President Buhari whose cabinet was only constituted after six months.

Ministerial list: Tinubu risks impeachment over delay

But unlike Buhari, President Tinubu already has a support system in his newly appointed special advisers (SAs).

Meanwhile, there is a constitutional deadline for Tinubu to submit his list to the Senate. A breach of this stipulation puts Tinubu at risk of being impeached by the Senate.

The statutory stipulations of section 42 of the constitution as amended says:

“(a) the nomination of any person to the office of a Minister for confirmation by the Senate shall be done within sixty days after the date the President has taken the oath of office; (b) not less than ten per cent of persons appointed as Ministers shall be women: Provided that the President may appoint a Minister at any other time during his tenure and such appointment shall be subject to confirmation by the Senate.”

Due to this delay, the Senate has begun consultations on how to assist President Tinubu in the formation of his cabinet.

Sources at the upper chamber of the national assembly noted that opinions are divided on whether or not the Senate should proceed on the recess even if the list of ministerial nominees is read out today (Thursday).

APC Chieftain Reveals Tinubu's Ministerial Nominee From Oyo State

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has been reported to have settled for the Accord Party governorship candidate, Bayo Adelabu, in the 2023 election in Oyo State as his minister from the state.

Akin Akinwale, an APC Oyo executive committee member, confirmed the development on Thursday morning.

Earlier this week, the stakeholders of the APC in Oyo state under the aegis of APC Oodua Reformation Group rejected the nomination of Adelabu.

