GehGeh’s younger sister previously went public with claims that the wealthy influencer bounced her from his housewarming party

The creator admitted to being "wicked" with his money, arguing that his stinginess is the only reason he escaped the historical poverty of his lineage

Drawing a parallel to global superstar Asake, GehGeh explained why he cannot carry the burden of his entire family just two years into his social media success

Nigerian content creator and influencer, Emmanuel Obruste, popularly known as GehGeh, has addressed the controversy surrounding allegations made by his younger sister. She accused him of abandoning his family despite his perceived wealth.

He reacted in a video posted on his Instagram page after facing criticism online, where he defended his stance and explained why he would not shoulder the responsibility of lifting his entire family out of poverty.

His response comes shortly after his sister publicly called him out, alleging neglect and claiming she was bounced from his housewarming ceremony.

GehGeh’s younger sister claims that the influencer bounced her from his housewarming party. Photos: Gehgeh.

Source: Instagram

GehGeh dismissed claims that he had enough resources to transform his family’s financial situation, insisting that people often overestimate his wealth.

“I never get the kind of money wey fit raise a family from poverty. I can only do my best and not my all,” he said.

The influencer explained that while he has supported his family in different ways, he believes everyone must take responsibility for their own lives.

He even disclosed that he bought the phone his sister currently uses, urging his siblings to find jobs instead of depending on him.

GehGeh also described himself as “wicked” with money, arguing that discipline is the reason he has been able to grow financially.

“I no go help anybody in this life to the point wey be say I go con later need help from them. I will give my best not my all. See, I wicked ooo. Yes I wicked. Na wickedness carries me reach this level,” he said.

In his explanation, GehGeh referenced popular singer Asake, noting that the artiste only recently gifted his parents cars despite years of international success. According to him, his own financial breakthrough is still relatively new.

“Asake don blow for over four years now as an international superstar, but na this year he bought cars for his parents. I started earning money from social media two years ago and you expect me to carry my full family,” he added.

He further explained that he is the first person in his family to experience financial success, which makes expectations from relatives overwhelming.

“In the history of my family, I’m the only one that has seen light. And you dey expect that as I see the light, make I just carry everybody once from poverty?” he questioned.

The influencer advised his siblings to focus on building their own paths instead of waiting for handouts.

He stressed that he has responsibilities of his own, including caring for his wife and three children.

“Make I con get one sister wey no wan work. My advice to my brother and sister is that they should go and work, don’t depend on me. I get family with three children to take care of,” he said.

Watch the video here:

GehGeh Finally Breaks Silence On Why He ‘Abandoned’ His Family to Poverty Amid Sister’s Accusation

Source: Instagram

Gehgeh slams Don Jazzy over donation

Legit.ng had reported that the content creator was pissed when he heard that Afrobeats singer, Rema, donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church.

He stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money.

Geh Geh said it was the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence and instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to collect the donation.

Source: Legit.ng