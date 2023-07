President Bola Tinubu has settled for Bayo Adelabu as the minister that will represent Oyo State in the cabinet of the new presidency.

This was disclosed Akin Akinwale, a member of the state executive of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State.

Bola Tinubu settles for Bayo Adelabu as Oyo Minister Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng