President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's delay of his ministerial list has begun to generate questions about the credibility of the yet-to-be-unveiled enlisted cabinet members

A source close to the President said the delay was to ensure inclusivity and objectivity in listing the candidates

Meanwhile, some stakeholders have begun to give President Tinubu a benchmark for which he would work to stir the ship of Nigeria's economy

FCT, Abuja - The scramble for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's unreleased ministerial list has reached a fever pitch, and Nigerians are agitated and demanding a quick turnaround in its economy.

Meanwhile, there are indications that the yet-to-be-released ministerial list has been the reason the economy has been stalling.

Speaking confidentially about the ministerial list, an aide to President Tinubu, who pleaded anonymity, revealed that the delay in the announcement of the list was to ensure inclusivity and balance in the distribution of offices, Punch reported.

According to the source, the list will be filled with dynamism with a mix of technocrats and already-known politicians.

The source said:

“President Bola Tinubu will transmit the ministerial list to the National Assembly tomorrow (today). He has stretched the transmission of the list to the federal lawmakers to ensure that he gets it right. One thing is certain, the list is going to be a mixture of technocrats and tested politicians.

“The President has made it clear that his decisions for the next four years, starting with the ministerial list, would be guided by what is right for Nigeria and not political considerations.”

Pressure groups and stakeholders begin agitation

Meanwhile, Nigerians across the various sector of the economy and social structure have begun to set targets and agenda for President Tinubu.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) have urged President Tinubu to knot his straps in ensuring adequate security in Nigeria.

NBA spokesperson, Habib Lawal said:

“They must look critically at the peculiarities of our security situation and design bespoke measures to deal with them while ensuring that continental, cross-border and international collaborations are carefully exploited to deal with our security challenges.

‘’We must consider diplomatic strategies to address these issues because of the global trends in security."

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has issued a target for the incoming minister of labour and minister of finance and budget planning to ensure industrial harmony.

The TUC deputy president, Tommy Etim, said:

“It is expected that the President will assign the labour portfolio to an individual who is labour-friendly, a minister who will take workers’ welfare as a priority; who can build a block of the relationship between the government and the workers.’’

Similarly, the national vice president of the Nigerian Association of Small-Scale Industrialists, Segun Kuti-George, said President Tinubu has a point to prove.

He charged the President not to be sentimental about his appointment but keen on performance-driven and merit-based selection.

Kuti-George said:

“We expect that these appointments are not informed by political affiliation or political compensation, but based on knowledge and merit. It should be based on what they can deliver. What we need now is efficiency. Let’s have the right people.

“For example, in the Ministry of Trade and Investment, let’s have people who know about manufacturing and entrepreneurship. We should have people who have been through it, who know where the shoe pinches and not just technocrats who do not have experience.”

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) said President Tinubu should have appointed his ministers within 30 days of office, describing the 60-day window as the upper limit.

Speaking for Dr Ikenna Nwaosu said:

“Every day there is no minister for any ministry, it slows down the economy, it slows economic development and revenue generation. For every day there is no minister, it slows down governance so it is not even 60 days, it is 30 days."

Why President Tinubu "Must" Unveil Ministerial List On or Before Friday

Meanwhile, the deadline for President Bola Tinubu to unveil and forward the names of his ministerial nominees to the Senate is Friday.

Section 42 of the constitution provided that the president and governors must provide names of their ministers and commissioners within their first 60 days in office.

On Friday, President Tinubu, sworn in on Monday, May 29, will mark his 60 days in office as the number one citizen of Nigeria.

