Details of what President Bola Tinubu is doing to finalise his ministerial list before the deadline have emerged

President has reportedly picked Tuesday and Wednesday to work on the list before Friday, July 27 deadline

The forced resignation of Abdullahi Adamu as APC National Chairman is said to be one of the major adjustments the President is working on

State House, Abuja -President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been described as a chess player, who keeps important decisions to himself like the long-awaited ministerial list.

This was the submission of a presidency official as the deadline to submit the ministerial list to the Senate approaches, TheCable reported.

Sources say President Tinubu is working on his ministerial list to beat deadline. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

“The president is a chess player. He keeps most of his decisions to himself till the last point,” a presidency official said.

President Tinubu is said to have cleared his table and will not be receiving visitors on Tuesday, July 25 and Wednesday, July 26, as he tries to finalise his ministerial list.

In line with section 42(a) of the constitution, President Tinubu has till Friday, July 28, to submit his ministerial list to the senate.

Section 42(a) states that:

“the nomination of any person to the office of a Minister for confirmation by the Senate shall be done within sixty days after the date the President has taken the oath of office”.

According to TheCable, sources said one of the gaps President Tinubu is trying to fill is the imminent nomination of former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

A further adjustment to the ministerial list was created following the resignation of Adamu Abdullahi as APC chairman.

Ganduje had initially been pencilled down as a minister to represent his state.

President Bola Tinubu hit the ground running from day one when he resumed the office of the president and has been able to sustain the tempo in subsequent activities.

The actions of President Tinubu have increased the expectations of Nigerians from their new leader and the talk on who are those that would be his minister.

