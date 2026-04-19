A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what she scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where she wrote art subjects

The young lady shared a screenshot of what she got in English, Literature, CRS and Government, which were the subjects she wrote

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young lady who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), posted her results online.

She showed what she got in his science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

UTME 2026: Art student shares JAMB result

Identified as @divvy401 on TikTok, the lady posted the screenshot showing her 2026 UTME result.

According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote art subjects: English, Literature, CRS and Government.

The art student scored 59 in English, 64 in Literature, 54 in CRS and 72 in Government, making a total score of 249.

See the screenshot of the result below:

UTME 2026: Art Student Gets Unexpected Result, Posts Screenshot of Her Scores in 4 Subjects

Source: TikTok

In her post, the lady expressed her gratitude to God for her result, stating that the scores were higher than she expected.

Her post was captioned:

"My JAMB result guys. I'm so grateful to God. This is more than I expected oo."

In the comments, she stated that she wanted to study Mass Communication.

See the TikTok post below:

2026 UTME: Reactions trail art student's result

leaders ❤️

I try hoo I get 285 but it not enough because of my corse am going to do it again next year

Jemi😌💕

Congratulations I pray when I see my result I will also smile

Source: Legit.ng