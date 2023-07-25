The House of Representatives are doing all in their power to avert the planned action of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors

As part of the efforts to vert the move, Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, is scheduled to meet with the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

This meeting according to Abbas is important as it will address and find a solution to the imminent strike by resident doctors

FCT, Abuja - The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, is scheduled to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Punch reported that the meeting between Abbas and the president is part of the efforts to avert the planned industrial action by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

Reps Speaker Abbas is set to meet Tinubu over talks to avert doctors' planned strike. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Abbas also noted that his meeting with Tinubu would be to intimate him of the pending issues raised by NARD and appeal to the president on how to resolve them.

This is coming hours after the Speaker urged the members of the aggrieved doctors to shelve their planned industrial action and allowed the House to meditate in matters at stake, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

At a meeting with the national leadership of NARD in his office in Abuja, on Monday, Hon. Abbas also announced the setting up of an ad hoc committee to be chaired by the House Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, which will meet with all the stakeholders to address the issues, Leadership report added.

Fuel subsidy removal: TUC gives FG 2 weeks ultimatum over negotiations

In another development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government has been issued a fresh notice regarding talks on the fuel subsidy removal.

Whilst Nigerians await the outcome of the organised labour and federal government’s dialogue on policy measures to cushion the economic challenges brought about by the subsidy removal on petroleum products, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has threatened to declare national protest.

TUC has given the federal government the next 'two weeks' to reach an agreement on negotiations or face workers’ protests.

Nasarawa: Pregnant woman, unborn baby die in public hospital over non-availability of doctors

A tragic incident has transpired in Nasarawa state as reports confirmed that a pregnant woman died at the government-owned Dalhatu Specialist Hospital in Lafia.

It was gathered that the woman passed on due to the non-availability of doctors who are currently on a five-day warning strike.

The deceased woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was reported to have been booked for a caesarean section on Tuesday, July 4, but could not be operated on due to the ongoing doctor's strike in Nasarawa State.

Source: Legit.ng