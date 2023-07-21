President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji in Kaduna State

Kaduna, Kaduna - President Bola Tinubu has left Abuja and arrived at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji in Kaduna State to attend the graduation ceremony of senior course 25 of the AFCSC as a special guest of honour.

291 senior Military officers, including the 15 senior officers from allied countries, are set to graduate. 12 graduating students are also from various ministers, departments and government agencies, TVC reported.

President Tinubu in Kaduna Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu lands in Kaduna

The Armed Forces Command and Staff College is an institution established for Joint Service to train operational and tactical level officers.

Others to be present at the present event included Senator Uba Sani, the governor of Kaduna State and Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA) and other service chiefs.

President Tinubu was sworn in on May 29 and became the commander-in-chief of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu was former governor of Lagos

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 1, under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the election, the opposition candidates, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku and Obi have presented their arguments before the Presidential Election Petition Court, and both the petitioners and respondents have opened and closed their cases.

Source: Legit.ng