President Bola Tinubu's delay in sending the names of his ministerial nominees to the Senate would force the Red Chamber to suspend its annual vacation

The Senate is expected to begin its recess on May 27, but a source in the legislative arms disclosed that the list is expected from early next week, and the Senate would not hesitate to extend the date of the recess

However, the spokesperson of the senate said the date for the recess had not been announced and that there is no need for the debate on an extension

FCT, Abuja - The Senate will suspend its annual vacation as the Red Chamber is said to be expecting the ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu for screening.

According to The Nation, the lawmakers are expecting the list from the presidency early next week.

Why Senate suspends annual vacation, gives reason

A principal officer of the Senate disclosed that the Upper Chamber was expected to embark on its annual recess, expected to be on July 27 to September, and would be willing to have a sitting every day to ensure that the nominees are cleared, even if that means the beginning of the recess would be extended by one week.

Yemi Adaramodu, the chairman of the Senate committee on media and publicity, said the Chamber has more time to consider the request of the President before going on the break.

According to him, no date has yet been announced for the commencement of the annual recess. Therefore, the question of the shift did not arise.

Senate to review President Tinubu's ministerial list

He said:

“There is still ample time to present and screen ministerial nominees."

Adaramodu maintained that the right thing would be done by the National Assembly and that Nigerians would not be disappointed.

President Tinubu has earlier been reported to have forwarded the names of the ministerial nominees to the national assembly.

The president was also reported to have sent the list to the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for screening.

