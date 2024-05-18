A newlywed Nigerian wife has shared her experience barely 24 hours after tying the knot legally with her husband

In a video shared via the TikTok app, she displayed their wedding ring which her husband forgot in the bathroom

Social media users who watched the video reacted to the funny situation with many recounting their experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A newlywed wife has shared her pain online after her husband forgot their wedding ring in the bathroom.

In a video shared via her official account, she displayed the ring and lamented over the situation.

Lady surprised as husband forgets ring in bathroom Photo credit: @queen_smile

Source: TikTok

Lady displays wedding ring forgotten in bathroom

The new bride identified as @queen_smile on the TikTok app said it wasn't yet 24 hours after their court wedding and her husband was already forgetting his wedding ring.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, as a form of consolation over her situation, she said he was yet to come to terms with the fact that he was no longer a bachelor.

In her words:

"Our court wedding is not even up to 24 hours and my husband has forgotten his ring in the bathroom. Life of a bachelor."

Reactions as lady finds ring in bathroom

Nigerians who watched the clip had different things to say about the new wife's situation.

@sweetiecake said:

"Buy real gold he no go remove m trust me. Going to 10 yrs now mine never remove e own."

@perp_ nonye reacted:

"Wear am with your own together. Mine forgot his own on our way to the wedding reception cos we changed."

@Alinjavwa said:

"Mine can never im the one who forgets im not yet used. I went single for too long."

@Somtochukwu Ogbiri reacted:

"My husband's own is inside his wallet that army man will not kill me."

@Softloveth wrote:

"My own don lost like 10 rings na. I don tire fr d guy matter."

@unaegbu adaeze said:

"I remind mine oo and he will say sorry to me and wear it sharpaly."

@HER wrote:

"He came to see me few hours after the court wedding and he had already removed till ring and from the day till date he never wears it."

@Akwe Favour said:

"Nor vex for am o even me as a woman nor like accessories for hand na everyday me and hubby dey fight."

@His unforgetable Ex added:

"So na all men Dey leave clothes for bathrooms like this."

Watch the video below:

Wife traces husband who left wedding ring

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady with the handle @beautifulonyi0 shared a hilarious video after her husband forgot his wedding ring.

A video showed her going after him to the roadside, where he parked his car to ensure he wore the ring.

Source: Legit.ng