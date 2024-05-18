Barely 24 Hours after Court Wedding, Lady Displays Object She Found in Husband's Bathroom
- A newlywed Nigerian wife has shared her experience barely 24 hours after tying the knot legally with her husband
- In a video shared via the TikTok app, she displayed their wedding ring which her husband forgot in the bathroom
- Social media users who watched the video reacted to the funny situation with many recounting their experiences
PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!
A newlywed wife has shared her pain online after her husband forgot their wedding ring in the bathroom.
In a video shared via her official account, she displayed the ring and lamented over the situation.
Lady displays wedding ring forgotten in bathroom
The new bride identified as @queen_smile on the TikTok app said it wasn't yet 24 hours after their court wedding and her husband was already forgetting his wedding ring.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
However, as a form of consolation over her situation, she said he was yet to come to terms with the fact that he was no longer a bachelor.
In her words:
"Our court wedding is not even up to 24 hours and my husband has forgotten his ring in the bathroom. Life of a bachelor."
Reactions as lady finds ring in bathroom
Nigerians who watched the clip had different things to say about the new wife's situation.
@sweetiecake said:
"Buy real gold he no go remove m trust me. Going to 10 yrs now mine never remove e own."
@perp_ nonye reacted:
"Wear am with your own together. Mine forgot his own on our way to the wedding reception cos we changed."
@Alinjavwa said:
"Mine can never im the one who forgets im not yet used. I went single for too long."
@Somtochukwu Ogbiri reacted:
"My husband's own is inside his wallet that army man will not kill me."
@Softloveth wrote:
"My own don lost like 10 rings na. I don tire fr d guy matter."
@unaegbu adaeze said:
"I remind mine oo and he will say sorry to me and wear it sharpaly."
@HER wrote:
"He came to see me few hours after the court wedding and he had already removed till ring and from the day till date he never wears it."
@Akwe Favour said:
"Nor vex for am o even me as a woman nor like accessories for hand na everyday me and hubby dey fight."
@His unforgetable Ex added:
"So na all men Dey leave clothes for bathrooms like this."
Watch the video below:
Wife traces husband who left wedding ring
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady with the handle @beautifulonyi0 shared a hilarious video after her husband forgot his wedding ring.
A video showed her going after him to the roadside, where he parked his car to ensure he wore the ring.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng