The House of Representatives on Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of the service chiefs recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu

Their confirmation followed the adoption of the report of the House adhoc committee, which screened them on Monday, July 17

Meanwhile, President Tinubu appointed the new service chiefs on June 19, 2023, exactly three weeks after his inauguration

On Wednesday, July 19, the House of Representatives confirmed the appointments of military service chiefs made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was a sequel to a unanimous adoption of a report by the House Ad hoc Committee on Defence presented by the Chairman, Rep. Benson Babajimi (APC-Lagos State) at plenary on Wednesday, Daily Trust reported.

House of Reps on Wednesday, July 19, confirmed the appointment of the new Service Chiefs as requested by President Tinubu.

Source: Facebook

The service chiefs confirmed by Reps on Wednesday are;

The service chiefs confirmed by the House of Representatives are; Major General Christopher Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), and AVM Hassan Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff).

Presenting the report, Babajimi recalled that the house constituted the ad hoc committee to screen the service chiefs.

He said that pertinent questions were asked in various areas including internal security, military hardware, equipment, external relationships, transparency and accountability, Channels TV reported.

When the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu who presided over the plenary called for voice votes, members unanimously adopted the report and confirmed the appointments of the services chiefs.

Senate screens Tinubu's service chiefs

During last week's closed-door session at the upper chamber, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the service chiefs answered questions on defense-related matters and topical issues.

In a letter read on Monday, July 10, on the floor of the Senate, the Tinubu had requested that the red chamber confirm the service chiefs.

Upon resumption of plenary on Thursday, July 13, the Senate started screening the service chiefs, with each mounting the podium to speak on how they would tackle insecurity in the country if confirmed in their various positions appointed by President Tinubu.

Senate approves appointment of Service Chiefs

Meanwhile, the Senate confirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nomination of service chiefs after he sacked the former commanders.

The Chief of Defence Staff nominee, Major General Christopher Musa, and the other officers nominated as service chiefs appeared before the senate in Abuja.

Major-General Christopher Musa and other officers had a behind-closed-door screening session with the federal lawmakers.

