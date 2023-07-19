President Tinubu's ministerial list has created anxiety and suspense as many Nigerians await the caliber of individuals who will make up the list

The president was reported to have forwarded the list to the national assembly on Tuesday, and it is expected to be read on read on the floor of the Senate today, Wednesday

There were earlier reports that the list was first forwarded to the DSS and EFCC for scrutiny, a strategy the president was alleged to have deployed to strike out some nominees, including ex-governors

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list that has been putting all Nigerians in waithood is expected to reach its peak today, Wednesday, July 19, and individuals on the list should be revealed.

This is because it was learnt that President Tinubu had sent the list to the Senate on Tuesday, July 18, after spending 50 days in office, and it was expected that it would be read on the floor of the Red Chamber during plenary on Wednesday.

President Tinubu to unveil ministerial list today Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Why there are controversies on President Tinubu's ministerial list

It was widely reported that the clerk of the National Assembly, Magaji Tambuwal, received the president's letter containing the ministerial list on Tuesday.

President Tinubu was reported to have subjected the list to the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for scrutiny.

Some sources have claimed that the move was the president's strategy of striking out some political allies, bigwigs in the All Progressives Congress (APC), traditional rulers, and technocrats, whose nominations cannot be outrightly rejected.

When will President Tinubu unveil his ministerial list?

Tolu Ogunlesi, an ex-aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, July 16, hinted that the much awaited ministerial list would be unveil this week, adding that some people will rejoice while others would lament when the list is released.

The President has until July 27 to unveil the ministerial list as the new law mandated him and governors to forward the names of their ministers and other cabinet members to the national or state assembly between their first 60 days in office.

