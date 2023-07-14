Labour Party has no ground to call for the dismissal of INEC Chairman, Prof.Mahmood Yakubu over the 2023 election

Yakubu’s Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi said it's not within the Labour Party's jurisdiction to call for Yakubu's prosecution in an election in which they fielded candidates

Oyekanmi noted that the same applies to election observers as they can only make observations and not indict INEC

FCT, Abuja- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why the Labour Party cannot call for the sack or dismissal of its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, over the outcome of the 2023 general election.

Yakubu’s Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi said the evidence cited by the Labour Party is unfounded and unreasonable, The Punch reported.

INEC says Labour Party has no ground to call for its chairman, Mahmood Yakubu's sack.

Source: Facebook

“The reasons adduced by the LP in making the latest and familiar demand are not only illogical but also ridiculous,”

Oyekanmi stated this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday, July 13, in Abuja.

He noted that election observers, both local and international have no ground to indict INE as they are accredited to observe elections under specific rules and regulations.

“Under these rules, they were required to submit their respective reports to the commission. Such reports may or may not include their recommendations.

“Therefore, it is not within the remit of any election observer whatsoever to indict INEC. They are to observe and make recommendations if they have any, but never to indict.

“In the same manner, it is also not within the LP’s jurisdiction to demand the dismissal and prosecution of the INEC Chairman over the outcome of an election in which the party fielded candidates.

“Interestingly, arising from the outcome of the same 2023 General Election, the LP has now produced one State Governor, eight Senators, 35 House of Representatives members, and 38 members of the State Houses of Assembly.”

The Director General, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, had called for a forensic investigation into the expenditure of the released budget and donor funds received by INEC for the 2023 general election.

Osuntokun made the call while speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, July 13, in Abuja.

