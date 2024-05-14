A video of a Hausa hawker speaking the Igbo language fluently has gone viral and amazed Igbo people

The Hausa hawker interacted with the Igbo woman like an Easterner to the point that men shook his hands in admiration

Mixed reactions trailed the video as people discussed the major tribes in Nigeria and the challenges of learning the languages

An Igbo woman has shared a video of a Hausa hawker speaking fluent Igbo language to her.

"Are you surprised?" the Igbo content creator quizzed her potential viewers.

The Hausa hawker spoke Igbo fluently. Photo Credit: @diordora2

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the northerner and the Igbo woman interacted as she haggled over the price of his smoked fish.

His fluent Igbo impressed the woman, causing her to question how long he has been in the East.

The Hausa man revealed he has lived three years in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, and learned the language. The excited Igbo woman drew the attention of people around her to the Hausa man.

Some men who came closer expressed admiration for the Hausa hawker.

Legit.ng had reported about an Igbo man who translated the Quran into the Igbo language.

Watch the video below:

Hausa hawker's Igbo fluency stirs reactions

Mrs Ndagi said:

"And they are also igbos in the north that can speak Hausa. if not for politics that is dividing us Nigeria will be a better place."

Adesina Adelakun425 said:

"It's like it's very easy for hausa people to hear Igbo language than Yoruba."

Jamilu usman said:

"De woman talk mo bia ... so if we go back to wazobia i knw say Bia mean come.

"Na wetin i had be that frm the whole conversation."

RandomCurrency said:

"I dont know what they are saying but it show how peaceful Nigeria will be if we learn and love one another."

Awesome〽️ said:

"I’m also Hausa and I speak Igbo fluently I was born and raised in Enugu."

izuu Onitsha said:

"Go to akwata for Ogbete market Enugu and see wonders those ones even know proverbs in Igbo."

user845909124423 said:

"Omo people wey dey naija dey enjoy o. That dry fish for Dubai is 20 dirhams, almost 8k in naira in current rate."

Hausa man speaks fluent Igbo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a video of a Hausa man speaking fluent Igbo in the market.

The original source of the viral video is not known, but it was sighted on several Twitter handles, including @Themannnaman. In the video, the man used the language correctly, attracting the attention of passersby, some of whom gathered to take a look.

Before he left the scene, the person who was interviewing him gave him some money for his efforts.

Source: Legit.ng