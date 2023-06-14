INEC said it has become a habit for Peter Obi and Labour Party to blame the electoral body and others for failing to prosecute their case

INEC’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), stated in response to Obi’s lawyer, Obi, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) cases that Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declined to produce some documents

Obi’s lawyer had on Wednesday, June 18, accused Yakubu of declining to accept a subpoena served to him

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accused Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of always blaming the electoral body for failing to prosecute their case.

INEC’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), said it has become a pattern for Peter Obi and his party to always blame someone whenever they want an adjournment, The Nation reported.

Pinheiro stated this while reacting to the claim made by Obi’s lawyer, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) that INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declined to accept a subpoena served to him to produce some documents.

Uzoukwu made the claim mid-way into proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, June 14

Pinheiro said:

“It has become a habit. Whenever they want to seek an adjournment, they look for somebody to whip. It cannot be true that a subpoena is refused by the office of the INEC Chairman.

“Don’t use INEC as a whipping boy. If they have nothing else to do today, they should just stay so. It is their day. It is not correct that the office of INEC Chairman refused to accept a subpoena.”

