President Bola Tinubu hosted governors elected in 1999, otherwise known as the “Class of ‘99”, at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The class of '99 make up the governors that started the fourth republic after the demise of the late General Sani Abacha

The ex-governors were basically at the State House to express solidarity over Tinubu's recent policies since his assumption of office as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2023

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, July 12, met with state governors elected in 1999, otherwise known as the “Class of ‘99”, at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Premium Times reported that the visit was attended by 18 of the 36 governors. Some of them have passed on.

Class of ‘99 governors visit President Tinubu

Addressing State House correspondents, the Chairman of the class of 1999 Governors, Lucky Igbinedion of Edo state, who expressed President Tinubu’s dream to foster a better nation, stated that the issue of subsidy is gone forever, expressing the belief that the situation will soon normalise, Channels Television also reported.

He said:

“We spoke about security, about electricity supply because these are key factors in development of any economy. He (Tinubu) assured us of the administration’s preparedness to tackle them headlong.”

Addressing his guests, President Tinubu appealed for more patience from Nigerians, while the government will increase effort, speed up the process and ensure a full-proof social security structure that will not be compromised, especially in cash-transfer.

He told the ex-governors:

“The palliative is coming. I don’t want cash-transfer to fall into wrong hands. I know it pinches and it is difficult.

"In the end, we will rejoice in the prosperity of our country.”

Highlights of the meeting

Delay in palliatives is to avoid cash-transfer falling into the wrong hands.

President Tinubu remains committed to a working democracy.

The president will harness everything including gas etc to ensure electricity becomes stable.

The class of '99 remains President Tinubu's 'advisers' as he will practice an open door policy.

Security will be of paramount importance.

