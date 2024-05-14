One of David's 30BG fans was overjoyed after the singer responded to a tweet he sent to him on the social media platform X

As proof of how excited he was, the fan framed Davido's comment as he vowed to show it to his unborn kids

Mixed reactions have, however, trailed the young man's actions as some netizens believe he took fans' love to another level

Nigerian international star Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, is one of the music stars in the country with fans who are willing to go to any length to express their love for him.

An X user identified as Rapzyrita caused a stir over how he expressed his love for the DMW label boss.

Rapzyrita, who had posted about Davido and his DMW artiste dropping hits in 2018, got an unexpected response from the Unavailable crooner.

See their exchange below:

Man frames Davido's response

Hours after Davido responded to his tweet, Rapzyrita returned to X with pictures of a frame. The X user framed the singer's response to his tweet.

Sharing the photo, the young man wrote in the caption:

"My unborn kids will come to see this frame in my house Biggest artiste in Africa quoted their Dad’s tweet."

In what seems to be a response to critics, Rapzyrita revealed he could do anything for Davido, including kissing his feet.

"I would kiss his feet if I have to, my love for Davido tuuuuu much."

See his tweet below:

Netizens react as man frames Davido's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read them below:

fadererah_:

"You’ve framed it already? I would do same too."

Oladapomikky1:

"Bru wetin be this."

Authenticoma:

"Dramatic much."

Instigator_AA:

"Delusional fave, delusional fan base."

Durban68956:

"By then he won't be the biggest in Africa and above all the sounds must've changed and they would find it hard to feel the vibes of the so called biggest African artist of your time and wonder if you really had fun during yo time."

C__opher:

"Calm e no go open shop for you."

Richard51347464:

"Don’t lie to ur kids .. he is not the biggest. Far behind."

Big454029:

"U just Dey mumu smh."

Stilllbrokee:

"Use am collect one plot of land in banana island."

Tobiloba798:

"Lack of father figure. Chai."

Davido celebrates his uncle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido’s uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, clocked a new age, and the singer took to social media to celebrate.

The DMW boss shared a series of photos of himself with his uncle and accompanied it with a sweet message.

In the post's caption, Davido expressed his love for his uncle while acknowledging his many life roles.

