James Brown is not ready to forgive the people who dealt with him a few days ago as he has taken actions against them

In a viral video, police men were seen taking a female away while the crossdresser was also seen at the scene

The lady was taken away in a blue Uber jeep as some neighbours went to the scene to watch what was happening

Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, seemed to have taken action against the neighbour who beat him up and gave him a wound a few days ago.

Legit.ng had reported that the crossdresser had cried out and shown off the wound he was given after he was beaten. He also accused his sister of joining forces with his neighbour to deal with him.

In a new development, James Brown was seen in video matching towards a car while some police men took a lady away in a jeep.

James Brown allegedly arrests lady who assaulted him. Photo credit @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

James Brown used Uber to arrest man

In the viral video, a Lagos state Uber jeep was seen parked at the residence to whisk the offender away.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

James Brown was also standing close to another car as he watched what was happening before entering the car. Neighbours had gathered to intervene in the case.

Recall that the cross-dresser's sister had opened up about the assault allegation. She denied joining their neighbour to beat up James Brown.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of James Brown allegedly arresting his neighbour. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamrealjagaban:

"Everybody just Dey use power for people these days ,make nobody use power for me oo ,me I be babalawo ooo."

@swan_amaru:

"Him sef wan join Bob."

@_feyi01:

"Levels , nah Uber them use come carry your Neighbor . U do good oo."

@jst_chocolate:

"Na James brown Dey arrest person."

@okaforleochuka:

"Funny people ."

@importwithcamore:

"Brotherhood wants to steal from womanhood crazyy things are happening."

@gott__dft:

"Why is Nigeria not on Netflix?"

@threalmaya_amaka:

"Abi nah James them supposed arrest?"

@delayrn:

"Free convoy."

@kelvin_scott_w1:

"Nah for Nigeria man go dress like women go met police to arrest women wow."

James Brown's sister responds to allegation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Gracious, the adopted sister of James Brown, had opened up after being accused of joining forces with his neighbour to beat the cross-dresser up.

She claimed that she had evidence to prove her innocence.

She taunted her brother and said that it was a gay that dealt with him.

Source: Legit.ng