Currently, some governors of the PDP and APC are facing certificate controversies after their election into office

The governors are facing the certificate charges as one of the suits filed before their state's governorship election petition tribunal

Before now, many Nigerian politicians have always been found in the certificate saga, and some of them have lost their positions to the controversies

Many Nigerian politicians have always been entangled in certificate controversies, losing their positions when the issue arises.

For instance, the former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, who served under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, was fired over failure to produce her authentic National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was disqualified in the 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State when his deputy governorship candidate was found guilty of certificate forgery.

The outcome of the 2023 general election has dragged some governors into such controversies, they are both from the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Their situations are explained below:

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The APC governor of Lagos State is currently dragged before the Lagos State governorship election petition tribunal over controversies on his West African Examination Council (WAEC)'s results and certificate.

On Wednesday, a group gave 48 hours ultimatum to WAEC to produce Sanwo-Olu's result or face legal litigations. The group also urged the governor to present his WAEC certificate to the public, adding that justice must be served and seen.

Peter Mbah

The governor of Enugu State is currently having a legal battle with his NYSC certificate before the Enugu State governorship election petition tribunal in a suit filed by the Labour Party candidate against the PDP candidate in the March 18 election.

The NYSC has said that the certificate that the governor presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was not authorised by the corps, a development Mbah is currently contesting in another court.

