A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Vee has lamented about the high cost of wigs

She noted that the price of maintenance is also high and the fashion item causes heat on her head

Some of her fans advised her to cut her hair because it is the only solution and she noted that she would do so when she gets to a certain age

BBNaija's Vee looks gorgeous in her dresses. Image credit: @veeiye

Source: Instagram

In a post on X, the former reality star, who is also an actress, noted that she is tired of the high cost of maintaining them. Besides, she gets a lot of heat on her head from wearing the fashion item.

She got several reactions from her fans who suggested that she should cut her long hair and she stated that she would do so when she marks her 30th birthday.

Vee wrote on X:

"I’m getting tired of wigs. The prices, the maintenance, and the heat. It’s all too much for me right now."

Check out Vee's post on X below:

Fans react to Vee's post

See some of the comments the former BBNaija housemate on her post on X below:

@Oghenerie_jnr:

"Come lay your head on my lap. It has natural AC though."

@Redfairylee:

"Wigs are sweet and easy. It’s to just take it off. Buy more of closure wigs instead of frontal."

@mr_tobby01:

"And low cut go fit you o, Vee."

@tolanitonto100:

"Honestly. I’m tired of the prices

@Champagnediet1:

"It’s the best still. At least I can take them off when I want to sleep."

@Shomite:

"What exactly do you want? Baby!"

@FadoroTobi:

"It's too much to bear."

@SimisolaTomori:

"It's stressful."

@lincardinal

"Low cut solves all that."

@Konigtimz:

"Stay on a low cut then."

@bankychummz:

"Cut that hair. No be do or die affair."

