Federal lawmakers in the House of Representatives are demanding an increase in their salaries and allowances

The lawmakers said their demand is based on the fuel subsidy removal and the current economic reality of the country

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, however, did not promise his colleagues anything, stating that the 2023 budget did not accommodate their demands

FCT, Abuja - Following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, members of the House of Representatives have demanded an increase in their salaries and allowances.

According to Premium Times, the federal lawmakers made the demand during a meeting held on Tuesday, July 11, after going into an executive session during plenary.

It was gathered that the House was forced by the demands for salaries and allowances increase to go into executive session in order to douse tension

One of the lawmakers who spoke on condition of anonymity said they spoke about salary increase due current economic situation in the country.

The source disclosed that the lawmakers said their salaries and allowances could no longer meet the demand of their job

“So nobody talked about any money or whether we have been paid or not.”

The lawmaker said the speaker explained that the 2023 budget did not accommodate their demand for salaries and allowances increase.

The legislator said the speaker could not have promised anything, and “We all know the situation in the country, we are all facing the same problem.”

