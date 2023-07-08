A Nigerian court is currently hearing a challenge to the February 25, 2023, presidential election

Amid the ongoing legal battle, some claims recently surfaced online, saying that the court hearing the case ordered the arrest of Nigeria’s electoral commission chairperson, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, over deleted election results

It has been discovered that there is no evidence to the effect that the court has ordered the arrest of the head of the country's electoral commission

FCT, Abuja - Months after the conclusion of the 2023 presidential election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties, and presidential candidates continue their legal battle over the outcome of the poll.

But a post shared on Facebook — according to Africa Check — a fact-checking organisation, claims that the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), Abuja, has ordered the arrest of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the commission.

There is no evidence that the election petition court ordered the arrest of Nigeria’s electoral commission chairman. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

No evidence court ordered arrest of INEC chairman over deleted election results

The poster claimed that the order for the arrest of Prof. Yakubu was for deleting election results from the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The post, dated Friday, June 23, 2023, reads:

“BREAKING!! Court ordered the arrest of INEC chairman for deleting Results on the BVAS.”

The video accompanying the post appears to show the owner of the Facebook page, who attributes the claim to 'Arise TV news'.

The clip has garnered over 16,000 views as of the time the fact-check was carried out.

Africa Check found the same claim on Facebook here, here, and here.

But did the court order the arrest of the INEC chairman? The fact has emerged.

No evidence of INEC boss' arrest or order of detention

There are reports in the media that a witness presented by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) told the court that INEC had deliberately deleted the presidential election results from the BVAS machines.

The witness represents the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

No reference can be found on any credible media platform to support the claim that Prof. Yakubu was arrested on the orders of the court hearing the litigations related to the 2023 presidential poll. There are also no reports showing that the court called for him to be arrested.

It is therefore a bogus claim by those spreading the supposed news.

INEC chairman admitted to declaring blurred results at tribunal? Fact emerges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Twitter user, Austin Nwabufo (@AustinNwabufo), on Thursday, June 15, claimed that Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), testified in court on the said date and admitted declaring blurred results in thousands of polling units.

Nwabufo also claimed that Prof. Yakubu said 20,000 results were missing, adding that the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, was an accomplice in the alleged electoral fraud.

The tweet by Nwabufo has been seen by over 130,000 people and has 730+ retweets already.

Source: Legit.ng