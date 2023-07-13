Former Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State said PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is angry with G5 governors because they rejected him

Orom added that his boldness to rebuke Atiku over his unstatesmanlike comments regarding the killing of Benue people by Fulani herdsmen

He said Atiku's allegation against him is the manifestation of frustration for losing the 2023 election

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Former Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has revealed why the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is angry with him and other members of the G5 governors.

As reported by The Punch, Ortom said Atiku is angry with the G5 governors because they rejected him as their preferred candidate during the 2023 presidential election.

Samuel Ortom says former vice president Atiku is angry with G5 governors because they rejected him. Photo Credit:Bemgba Iortyom /Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He stated this while reacting to Atiku’s media aide, Phrank Shaibu accusing him and other G-5 members of seeking an appointment from the Federal Government.

Atiku had described Ortom as one of the worst governors in the history of Nigeria, adding that the former governor’s case file at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) is bulky.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ortom said Atiku’s allegation against him is unfounded and tantamount to cheap blackmail.

The former governor said that Atiku should be worried about why the G-5 governors and other members of the integrity group rejected his candidacy.

He reinstated the G5- governors insisted that the 2023 presidency must go to the southern part of the country for justice, equity, and fairness.

The former governor added that Nigerians saw the indisputable facts the Integrity Group stood for and voted for a southern presidential candidate.

The statement partially reads:

“Atiku is angry because Governor Ortom and his colleagues in the G-5 refused to be used by him as ‘Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs)’ to circumvent and thwart the resolve of Nigerians to produce a President from the southern region.

“Another reason for Atiku’s attack on Chief Ortom is the former Benue State Governor’s boldness to speak truth to his face and rebuke him for making unstatesmanlike comments regarding the killing of Benue people by Fulani herdsmen. Atiku is on record to have expressed bitterness towards Ortom for daring to enact a law to prohibit open grazing of livestock in the state.

“The former Vice President’s diatribe against Chief Ortom can therefore be understood as the manifestation of frustration for losing the 2023 election. His failure to humble himself and unite the PDP, opting to remain haughty even when the signals were clear that he was heading for defeat summarized his performance in the last election.

“Atiku lacks the moral ground to accuse anyone else of corruption. The words of his erstwhile principal, the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who described him as a very corrupt man have remained indelible and incontrovertible. Chief Obasanjo, in his book, ‘My Watch’ states on pages 191-192.”

He added:

“The role of anti-graft agencies was to investigate allegations of corruption. Whenever they invite someone, such a person has to honour the invitation. As a man who believes in the rule of law, Chief Ortom willingly visited EFCC when the Commission sought clarifications on the actions of his administration.”

“Benue people were surprised”: Governor Alia speaks on number of cars recovered from Ortom’s automobile shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has reacted to the number of vehicles recovered from the automobile shop of the former governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday, July 11, in Makurdi, the state capital.

Alia said he is focused on good governance and service delivery to the people and not witch-hunting Ortom, adding that the immediate ex-governor did the same in 2015.

Drama as Benue governor raids Ortom’s automobile shop seizes vehicles, gives reason

Legit.ng also reported that an automobile shop owned by former Governor Samuel Ortom was raided and some vehicles were seized by the Asset Recovery Committee set up by Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The operation, which took place in Makurdi, saw the committee use towing vans to pull out some vehicles after attempts to drive them away failed.

Source: Legit.ng