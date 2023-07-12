Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia has said he is not witch-hunting his predecessor, Samuel Ortom

Alia stated this following Tuesday's raid on Ortom automobile shops by the Assets Recovery Committee in Makurdi

The governor explained that the Assets Recovery Committee was inaugurated to recover government property sold and kept in the wrong hands

Benue State - Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, has reacted to the number of vehicles recovered from the automobile shop of the former governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday, July 11, in Makurdi, the state capital.

According to Daily Trust, Alia said he is focused on good governance and service delivery to the people and not witch-hunting Ortom, adding that the immediate ex-governor did the same in 2015.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, July 12 in Makurdi.

The Assets Recovery Committee reportedly recovered over 20 exotic cars from Ortom's automobile workshop company

The Assets Recovery Committee reportedly recovered over 20 exotic cars from Ortom’s automobile workshop company

“Ortom was not and has never been the target, as his aide and the publicity secretary of his party would want the Benue people to believe in a bid to curry public sympathy.

“In fact, all patriotic Benue citizens should be happy, and must commend the Committee for daring to carry out the assignment given to them by the government without fear or favour,”

Benue people were surprised at the number of vehicles recovered from Ortom

Alia said one thing that the committee’s action has shown is that the people of Benue were surprised at the number of vehicles recovered during the operation.

He added that committees of this nature were not new in Benue state as Ortom used it to allegedly recovered items from individuals in 2015.

“The discovery and recovery of numerous vehicles at a private building within the state capital by the committee is an indication that they have truly swung into action.

“But one thing is sure. Benue people were surprised to see the number of cars recovered at a property belonging to someone they once held in trust.”

The governor further stated that the old ways of swindling the state of its commonwealth have gone.

“We witnessed a regime that supervised broad-day robbery and r*pe of our common patrimony. Let it be made abundantly clear that the old order is gone, and gone for good.

“The good thing is that the discovery and retrieval of more Benue assets currently in the wrong hands will provide the right ground for accountability in the Alia-led administration in the state.”

