Netizens have described Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party as a supporter of IPOB.

This is on the heels of his statement about the secession group denying they gave the sit-at-home order in the southeast.

In his statement, Obi called on relevant stakeholders to prioritise the security of lives and properties in the southeast.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has been critiqued for his statement about the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) denying that they ordered southeast residents to sit at home.

In the early hours of Thursday, July 13, Peter Obi, in a thread of tweets, urged southeast governors to clamp down on perpetrators of violence and killings in the southeast since IPOB had declared they were not responsible for the sit-at-home order.

Peter Obi urged southeast governors to deploy intelligence-driven mechanisms to combat insecurity in the region. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

His tweet reads:

"Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, when the body has publicly denied issuing such directive. What is going on in the South East therefore is essentially a criminal activity that must be nipped in the bud, with all hands being on deck, security agencies, and the people alike.

"The South East Governors are to be commended for their renewed efforts at curbing this menace but there is a need to be more strategic and intelligence-driven in our approach to reducing the suffering of innocent people."

Netizens react

Meanwhile, there were mixed reactions to his comment about IPOB's denial of the sit-at-home order.

Some believe Obi's statement praised the agitation group, while others believe the former Anambra State governor only stated facts.

@confampeace413 said:

"Peter OBi stating fact only, at the other hand, nowhere in the world more dangerous than the north central right now killing 100s in 48hrs."

Jubril Gawat, a former aide to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu and a critic of Peter Obi said:

"Ur E-President defending IPOB with his full chest."

@Topboychriss, said:

"That man dey defend IPOB terrorists lol

"I said I was never going to talk about IPOB and whatever it is that’s happening in the South East ever again.

So help me God."

Another netizen even described Obi as an IPOB spokesperson; @Olahitan0 said:

"New IPOB spokesperson"

