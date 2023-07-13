An APC chieftain, Festus Keyamo has defended the Igbo elites over their silence against the killings in the Southeast

Keyamo said the elites are scared of reprisal attacks by the ‘unknown gunmen’ on their properties and family members

He, however, said he is sure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will restore law and order to the region

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has revealed the reason why Igbo elites are scared of condemning the killing and dehumanizing of their people in the southeast.

Keyamo said the Igbo elites are finding it difficult to speak out against those killing because of the fear of reprisal attacks by ‘unknown gunmen’ on their properties and family members back home.

Keyamo says Igbo Elites find it difficult to speak out against killings in South-East because of fear of reprisal attacks. Photo Credit: Festus Keyamo

Source: Facebook

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this via his Twitter handle @fkeyamo and urged Nigerians not to unnecessary pressure on these elites as it’s a difficult situation for them.

"I think it is time to call a spade, a spade: the simple reason the elites in the South East are finding it difficult to speak out against those killing and dehumanising their people in the East is the fear of reprisal attacks against their own properties and family members back home by these ‘unknown gunmen.’

Keyamo added that the elites’ silence does not in any way mean support for the destruction and killings in the southeast region.

He assured that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will restore law and order in the region.

Source: Legit.ng