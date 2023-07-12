The Benue State Asset Recovery Committee has raided and seized some vehicles from an automobile shop owned by former Governor Samuel Ortom

The operation came after Governor Hyacinth Alia accused Ortom of looting 29 vehicles attached to the governor’s office

The PDP in Benue State has, however, condemned the action of the state government, describing it as “a shameful showing of naked tyranny and impunity”

Makurdi, Benue state - An automobile shop owned by former Governor Samuel Ortom was raided and some vehicles were seized by the Asset Recovery Committee set up by Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Daily Trust reported that the operation, which took place in Makurdi, saw the committee use towing vans to pull out some vehicles after attempts to drive them away failed.

Governor Hyacinth Alia's Asset Recovery Committee raids Samuel Ortom’s automobile shop, seizes vehicles. Photo Credit:Rev' Fr Hyacinth Alia /Justice Tarhemba

Source: Facebook

Ortom accused of looting 29 vehicles attached to the governor’s office

Governor Alia’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, had in a statement said Ortom looted about 29 government vehicles.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The case of the government house is particularly pitiable with vandalised furniture, window blinds, electronics and other household appliances.

“This is besides the carting away of all vehicles including an ambulance and press crew bus attached to the office of the governor. At the last count, 29 vehicles attached to the governor’s office are still nowhere to be found.”

However, the Benue state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, has accused Alia of witch-hunting his predecessor.

“Earlier today, thugs accompanied by security agents purporting to be on an assets recovery mission, raided a private automobile workshop owned by the former governor’s business concern, Oracle Nig. Ltd., carting away motor vehicles at the premises of the workshop.”

“Staff of the workshop have confirmed to PDP that the vehicles, of a yet to be ascertained number, were those brought there for repairs by private owners and are not in any wise from any public source.

“Earlier today, thugs accompanied by security agents purporting to be on an assets recovery mission, raided a private automobile workshop owned by the former governor’s business concern, Oracle Nig. Ltd., carting away motor vehicles at the premises of the workshop.”

“Staff of the workshop have confirmed to PDP that the vehicles, of a yet to be ascertained number, were those brought there for repairs by private owners and are not in any wise from any public source.

EFCC Grilling: Benue PDP Commends Ortom, Reveals Why Other Public Officeholders Should Emulate Him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has commended the immediate former governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, for voluntarily reporting himself at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office on Tuesday, June 20.

Ortom had, on Tuesday around 10.08 am, reported at the EFCC office located on Gordon Aluor Street, Old GRA, Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

“Alert Rain”: Massive Jubilation As Benue Workers Receive First Salary in 7 Months

Legit.ng also reported that workers in Benue State have heaved a sigh of huge relief after receiving one month's salary from the state government headed by Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia.

Some of the workers who spoke to Daily Trust in Makurdi, the state capital, said they started receiving alerts on Sunday, June 25.

Source: Legit.ng