Labour Party has described the move by President Bola Tinubu to offer board slots to state governors including those from PDP, and Labour Party as a ‘gimmick’

Chief Spokesman for Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko said the offer to the state governors will not legitimate Tinubu's presidency

Tanko added that the board slots are to lure the opposition governments and chieftains into the APC

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reacted to the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to offer board slots to state governors, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, in a communiqué issued at the end of the NGF meeting on Wednesday, July 12 disclosed that President Tinubu asked the governors to nominate competent persons into the dissolved boards and parastatals of Federal Government agencies, The Punch reported.

Peter Obi says President Tinubu boards slots to Labour Party, PDP Governors is a gimmick to lure them to APC. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

President Tinubu had on Monday, June 19, dissolved 156 boards and parastatals of Federal Government agencies.

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazaq said the members of the forum commended President Tinubu for extending an opportunity to the governors to nominate board members across party lines.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tinubu's board slots to the governor are a ‘gimmick’ to lure opposition governments to APC

Reacting, Chief Spokesman for Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko said the board slots to governors ‘’will not change the fact that Tinubu’s presidency is an illegitimate government.’’

He described the board slots as a ‘gimmick’ to lure the opposition governments and chieftains into the ruling APC.

“APC is doing everything in their crooked book to ensure they legitimize this government, which we have resisted vehemently. We will only do what is rightfully ours when the court makes its decision and pronouncement.

‘’But as far as we are concerned, every attempt we see them do is a means to cajole people to believe and legitimize their government. That is the truth about it.’’

He added

‘’Sending letters to state governors is part of the process of legitimizing their governance, which we are resisting. At the moment, LP has only one governor. The belief is that the governor may likely dance to their tune.

‘’But the truth about it is that will the APC tell you they don’t have party people in Abia State that they can nominate? Why must they go through the governor to do so? What they are aiming to do is to indirectly co-opt him into their party. That’s the truth.”

Obi’s media aide, Tai Obasi, also said the subtle move by President Tinubu is not enough to legitimise his government.

He said:

“It is obviously a gimmick. Of course, you know the man (Tinubu) and the problem he is facing in court. It is easy for one to see what he is trying to do even though it looks positive though.

“But again, the oppositions are not fools. As we are concerned, we still see his government as an interim one.”

Boards Dissolution: President Tinubu’s allies, APC faithful to benefit from over 2,000 vacancies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that no fewer than 2,000 positions have become vacant following the dissolution of governing boards of over 153 agencies, parastatals, institutions, and government-owned companies by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sources in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said the party faithful and the president's allies are expected to get most of the juicy appointments.

President Bola Tinubu dissolves boards of agencies, parastatals, others

Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu dissolved the governing boards of all the agencies, institutions, companies, and parastatals of the federal government on Monday, June 19.

According to a tweet by the Ministry of Information and Culture, the development would not affect councils and commissions listed in the Third Schedule Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Source: Legit.ng