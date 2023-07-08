Controversy has begun to sneak into the list of nominees that would make up the executive council of Governor Ademola Adeleke

It was gathered that his late brother's wife, Mrs Folashade Adeleke, was enlisted as a nominee for his cabinet

Similarly, two ex-governor Rauf Aregebesola allies and one ex-governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola cabinet member also made this list

Osun, Osogbo - On Friday, July 7, Governor Ademola Adeleke released the names of individuals he has nominated as commissioners that would make up the executive council of his administration.

However, the list has raised many eyebrows following the calibre of persons he shortlisted as members of his cabinets.

As reported by Punch, Festus Adeyemo, the former chief of staff to ex-governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, was shortlisted, as well as two other former commissioners who served under the administration of ex-governor Rauf Aregbesola.

It was also gathered that the wife of his late elder brother and former governor, Isiaka Adeleke, was also enlisted and presented to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

Legit.ng confirmed that the two allies of Aregebesola that made the cabinet list of Governor Adeleke are Kolapo Alimi, who served as commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Mr. Biyi Odunlade, who was Special Adviser and later commissioner for Sports.

Olamide Tiamiyu, the spokesperson to the governor, in a statement, said:

“The House of Assembly has also set up an Ad-Hoc Committee to conduct preliminary screening of the nominees before they will appear before the House for full screening and confirmation. The process will be completed in good time.”

Below is the list of other nominees who made the list

1. Rev. Bunmi Jenyo

2. Oladosu Babatunde

3. Bayo Ogungbangbe.

4. Sesan Oyedele.

5. Soji Ajeigbe.

6. Moshood Olagunju.

7. George Alabi.

8. Sunday Oroniyi.

9. Abiodun Ojo.

10. Dr. Basiru Salami.

11. Morufu Ayofe.

12. Sola Ogungbile.

