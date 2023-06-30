Osun, Osogbo - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has ordered the immediate payment of pension entitlement according to the planned template of the state government for 2023.

This development was made known in a statement issued by the governor's spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, and obtained by Legit.ng on Friday, June 30.

Gov Adeleke says he is ready and willing to uphold his campaign promises. Photo Credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

The statement states that the Osun state government plans to enrol contributory pensioners in the state health insurance scheme.

It was gathered that Governor Adeleke disclosed while receiving leaders of thought who paid him a Sallah homage.

He noted that he had received many representations from the pensioners, restating his determination to address their issues in line with his campaign promises.

Meanwhile, he stated that he is still committed to clearing all the outstanding salaries and pensions as projected for the year.

He said:

"The template was created with an eye on gradual clearing of the salary and pension debts. This was in recognition of the financial status of the state which is well documented and known to the public. Our administration focuses on meeting the various needs of the state within a tight financial situation.

"Our administration is however prioritizing workers' welfare which covers in and out of service workers. I restate our commitment to the welfare of our senior citizens, the pensioners. The phased payments is a standby directive and I assured our pensioners that they are not and cannot be forgotten."

In another development, Governor Adeleke said his administration is almost finalizing a plan to enrol the pensioners under the state health insurance scheme to address their health needs.

He said:

"Our administration is working hard on health insurance enrollment for the pensioners. Our senior citizens need constant health attention. We think the best approach is to enroll them as that will ease the burden of treatment during their retirement.

"We are working on the details. Once it is finalized, we will release it for immediate implementation."

Source: Legit.ng