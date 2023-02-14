Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has disclosed his intention to domesticate the federal government start up act in the state to the state house of assembly

Adeleke, who is also an uncle to the famous afro-beat singer, Davido, said the visit of the lawmaker would strengthen the unity between the legislative and executive in the house

The PDP governor added that he is committed to the unity of the state and ensure that the projects by previous administration will be completed

Osogbo, Osun - Ademola Adeleke, Osun state governor, hosted members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Osun state house of assembly on Monday, February 13.

Adeleke, a governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), then disclosed that his first executive bill to the house of assembly is the federal government's start up act; he wanted it to be domesticated, Daily Independent reported.

Adeleke promises to continue projects started by Oyetola Photo Credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

Adeleke promises to renovate Osun state house of assembly

The governor, an uncle to the popular afro beat singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, expressed the conviction that the visit will strengthen the relationship between the state's executive and the legislature.

He also stressed that the visit is an opportunity for him to disclose his administration's legislative agenda, adding that it is time for him to upgrade the state house of assembly complex's facilities, expressing strong commitment.

Latest about APC, PDP, Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, Davido

The Davido's uncle also disclosed his intention to start submitting some executive bills to the house for legislative consideration.

He said:

“The first bill is about Nige­ria’s Start Up Act. My adminis­tration wants it domesticated so we can access local and inter­national support for our youth entrepreneurs. The bill will align Osun with federal efforts and open doors for our start-up innovators to get easy funding.”

Adeleke then reistated his commitment to the unity of the state, adding that he is the governor to all the people of Osun state and that his administration will complete all the projects started by the previous administration.

