A list of 25 commissioner-nominees has been forwarded to the Osun House of Assembly for screening and confirmation by Governor Ademola Adeleke

The Assembly confirmed the development on Friday, July 7 during a plenary session led by Adewale Egbedun, the Speaker

Egbedun said he received a letter from the governor for the confirmation of the nominees in line with the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (amended)

The Osun State House of Assembly on Friday, July 7, confirmed the list of 25 commissioner-nominees forwarded to the House for screening and confirmation by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Announcing the names during the plenary session, Adewale Egbedun, the Assembly Speaker, confirmed the development through a letter he received from Governor .

The governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke has finally appointed commissioners. Photo credit: Osun State Government

Source: Facebook

Osun Governor Adeleke appoints 25 commissioners and 25 Special Advisers

He noted further that the confirmation of the nominees would be done in line with sections 192 (2) and 196(1) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended, Premium Times reported.

Egbedun said 25 names for the position of commissioners and another request for the appointment of 25 Special Advisers were received from the governor, The Nation report added.

The details of Adeleke’s commissioner-nominees

The Speaker added that the 25 commissioner-nominees include;

Oladosu Babatunde, Bayo Ogunbamgbe, Sesan Oyedele, Kolapo Alimi, Soji Adeigbe, Moshood Olagunju, George Alabi and Sunday Oroniyi.

Others are;

Abiodun Ojo, Bashir Salami, Moruf Ayofe, Sola Ogungbile, Bunmi Jenyo, Ayo Awolowo, Wole Bada, Dipo Eluwole, Rasheed Aderibigbe, Moruf Adeleke, Adeyemo Ademola, Olabiyi Odunlade, Jola Akintola, Mayowa Adejorin, Adenike Adeleke, Tola Fasheru and Gani Ola-Oluwa

From the list above, Governor Adeleke appointed his biological daughter as a Commissioner in Osun State and a family member, Adenike Adeleke and Moruf Adeleke.

Meanwhile, Egbedun said the nominees are to provide 35 copies of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the Clerk of the House between Friday, 7 July and Tuesday, 11 July, Leadership report added.

