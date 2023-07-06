The hopes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu releasing his ministerial list anytime soon have been shattered

This was after the President's spokesman Dele Alake told journalists in Abuja that the speculations about the readiness of the list were not valid

He said the President has yet to draft any list but stated that it would be made public instantly as soon as it is ready

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has finally reacted to the speculation that the ministerial nominee list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is ready.

Reacting to these speculations, Dele Alake, the spokesperson to President Tinubu, said the list is not ready.

President Bola Tinubu, in his first 30 days in office appointed more than seven aides and new service chiefs. Photo Credit: @AsiwajuOladimej

Source: Twitter

The President's spokesman made this claim in Abuja on Thursday, July 6, while addressing pressmen.

What Dele Alake revealed about ministerial list

As reported by Premium Times, he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“There is no iota of truth in all of those things,” Mr Alake said of the rumours surrounding the ministerial list.

“When the President is good and read, you will be the first to know about his intentions.”

President Tinubu, in his first 30 days in office, made a series of appointments which included his aides as well as the appointment of service chiefs.

Similarly, President Tinubu suspended the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

New individuals have since occupied both positions in an acting capacity.

New Report Reveals Names of Prominent Politicians, Others Who May Make Tinubu's Ministerial List

Meanwhile, a new report has revealed the names of prominent politicians and loyalists of President Bola Tinubu on the ministerial list.

Nyesom Wike, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Professor Ishaq Olorode or Isa Aremu, and former Aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode, amongst others, are allegedly on the list.

Former Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, might be reassigned for nomination as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Tinubu Set to Repay Nigeria’s $500 Million Eurobond Debt in July

In another development, Nigeria’s new President and his government are set to repay a $500 million Eurobond debt this July.

The country obtained the Eurobond five years ago at a rate of 6.375 per annum.

The debt repayment will be Tinubu’s first debt repayment as Nigeria’s debt profile hit N82 trillion following the naira’s devaluation.

Source: Legit.ng