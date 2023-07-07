Yusuf Aminat, the LASU law student who graduated with 5.0 CGPA has received 10 million from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The governor had promised her N10m during LASU's convocation ceremony at the institution's main campus in Ojo

Sanwo-Olu said he had a meaningful conversation with Aminat and her parent during the visit to the State House

Lagos State - Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State received Yusuf Aminat Imoitesemeh, the law student who graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 from the Lagos State University, Ojo.

The governor disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu, on Thursday, July 6.

Gov Sanwo-Olu awards N10m to Aminat Yusuf, LASU’s law Student who graduated with 5.0 CGPA. Photo Credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

Sanwo-Olu fulfilled his promise by awarding Aminat N10 million for breaking LASU’s 40-year-old break.

He said he had a conversation with Aminat and her parent about their role in her personal development.

Source: Legit.ng