Aminat Yusuf, who graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 from Lagos State University (LASU) has been offered automatic employment

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki offered Yusuf automatic employment for her remarkable feat of breaking LASU's 40 years record

Obaseki disclosed that the Edo state govt will propose to NYSC to allow Yusuf to serve in her state of origin

Benin City, Edo state - Governor Godwin Obaseki has offered automatic employment to Aminat Yusuf, who graduated with a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0 from Lagos State University (LASU).

The Edo state indigene’s remarkable feat made her break the 40-year record at LASU.

Gov Obaseki offers automatic employment to LASU Law student, Aminat Yusuf.. Photo Credit: Edo State Government of Nigeria/Lagos State University, Info. Official Page

Obaseki said the decision to offer her automatic employment is to go beyond mere congratulations and prevent the “risk of losing her to other states,” Daily Trust reported.

The governor stated this while addressing newsmen in Benin City, the state capital.

“She has not done her youth service. So, what we are proposing is that we will write to the National Youth Service Corps so that she will serve with us here in Edo State so that we don’t run the risk of losing her.”

He added that Yusuf has been given other forms of support as reward for her sterling feat.

Obaseki said Yusuf has indeed given a good account of herself as a worthy ambassador of the state.

Aminat Yusuf: Law student who broke LASU's 40-year-old record with 5.0 CGPA gets N10m reward from Sanwo-Olu

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, gave N10 million to Aminat Yusuf, a law student at Lagos State University (LASU), for obtaining a perfect CGPA of 5.0.

Sanwo-Olu announced a personal donation of N5m and another N5m from the State Government to Aminat.

Aminat Yusuf: Law student breaks LASU's 40-year-old record, Emerges 1st undergraduate to obtain 5.0 CGPA

For obtaining a CGPA of 5.0, Aminat Yusuf, a law student at Lagos State University (LASU), has gotten the attention of the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, June 16, congratulated Yusuf on the remarkable feat.

