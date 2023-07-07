The 2023 UTME top scorer, Kamisiochukwu Umeh of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, has received a major recognition

This is as the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) celebrated Umeh for flying the school's flag higher

NAPPS Mowe unit coordinator Folorunsho Famiro said Umeh deserved to be celebrated because she secured a unique score of 360 in the 2023 UTME, noting her hard work and intelligence have eventually paid off

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Mowe Unit, Ogun State celebrated the top scorer in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Kamisiochukwu Umeh of Deeper Life High School, Mowe.

Unit coordinator of the NAPPS Mowe unit, Folorunsho Famiro, explained that the association choose to celebrate Umeh because he did the school proud with her unique score of 360 in the 2023 UTME, The Punch reported.

Kamisiochukwu Umeh was honoured by NAPPS for her outstanding performance in the 2023 UTME. Photo credit: Moses Okezie, David Adesunbo Ogunade

Why Kamisiochukwu Umeh was celebrated, NAPPS speak

Mr Famiro explained further that the monthly meeting of July was unique because it gave them an opportunity to celebrate and honour Umeh whose school was under NAPPS, Mowe Unit.

Umeh attended the meeting, which was held at the Transformation International Schools, Mowe, with her school’s Director of Education, Mr Emmanuel Akomolafe, Senior School Principal, Mr Michael Ajala, and Junior School Admin Officer, Mr Oladimeji Olumide.

The teenager was honoured by the association with a token for her hard work and intelligence.

Speaking on the development, Famiro said,

“Today is unique because we are honouring the highest scorer in the 2023 JAMB examination. In the person of Miss Umeh Nkechinyere Precious of Deeper Life High School.

“We are celebrating one of our products. We honoured her and gave her a token to appreciate her hard work and intelligence.”

