Ikeja, Lagos state - Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere Umeh, who scored the highest mark in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), is still awaiting her West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result.

According to Daily Trust in a report published on Tuesday, July 4, Nkechinyere, 16, sat for her WAEC this year (2023).

Nkechinyere Umeh, the authentic highest scorer of JAMB, still needs to pass her WAEC before she can secure admission into a Nigerian tertiary institution.

If the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) top scorer obtains excellent grades in her WAEC, then her dream of studying Chemical Engineering at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) will be near-certain.

Vanguard also quotes ‘Chinyere as stressing the importance of studying.

She said:

“It was my first UTME, and I am also awaiting my West African Examinations Council (WAEC) results as I also took that exam this year.

"I have applied to the University of Lagos (UNILAG), and I aspire to study Chemical Engineering.

“I never aimed to be the highest scorer; everyone wants to be the best.

"I feel very excited and grateful to all my supporters and encouragers.”

It is not immediately clear if Nkechinyere ever took NECO, WAEC GCE, or NECO GCE exam.

Furthermore, speaking on her daughter’s success, Mrs. Umeh, Nkechinyere’s mother, said a child’s success should be holistic — not just limited to academics.

Her words:

"A woman should be capable in all areas, not just academics. I disturb them a lot at home, ensuring they acquire diverse skills."

