The government of Edo state has announced that it is honouring the Lagos State University (LASU's) top graduate, Yusuf Aminat, with automatic employment

Governor Godwin Obaseki said Yusuf will receive a monthly "allowance" of two hundred thousand naira

Obaseki promised that his government will continue to reward outstanding Edo indigenes, regardless of where they reside in the world

Benin City, Edo state - Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, has announced that his government “honoured” Aminat Yusuf with automatic employment.

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, June 29, Obaseki said Yusuf will be paid “an up-keep allowance” equivalent to the salary of a state counsel, “which is about N200,000”, The Cable reported.

Edo state government rewards LASU scholar, Aminat Yusuf. Photo credit: @Laurestar, @GovernorObaseki

Aminat Yusuf: “We’ll continue to recognise excellence”, Edo govt vows

The government of the south-south state promised to continue to honour indigenes who perform excellently on all fronts, The Guardian also reported.

Governor Obaseki wrote:

“We are honouring our outstanding daughter, Yusuf Aminat with automatic employment into the state’s public service and full scholarship for one year in the Nigerian Law School, where she will receive an up-keep allowance equivalent to the salary of a State Counsel, which is about N200,000.

“As a government, we will continue to recognise excellence and reward our sons and daughters who bring pride to the state.”

