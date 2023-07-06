An amended motion seeking the release of Nnamdi Kanu has been rejected by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas

FCT, Abuja- The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has put off an amended motion seeking the release leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Abbas made the call on Thursday, July 6, after Hon Ginger Onwusibe (LP-Abia) representing Isiala Ngwa North of Abia State asked the House to amend a motion titled “Need to Forestall Further Killings in Ebonyi Local Government Area, and the Rising Insecurity in Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State, Premium Times reported.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas says “I will defer ruling” seeking release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Photo Credit: Office Hon. Tajudeen Abbas Ph.D /Mama_Onyeobodo

Source: Facebook

Hon Eze Nwachukwu Eze (PDP-Ebonyi) had earlier made the motion in an attempt to find a lasting solution to the Insecurity in the Southeast.

Onwusibe, however, asked for an amendment to ensure the release of Kanu so as to end the disturbing cases of killings in the southeastern part of the country.

The speaker rejected the call for the motion to be amended for the release of Kanu.

In defending his call for the motion to be amended, Onwusibe said the insecurity was a result of the prolonged detention of Kanu,

He added that the federal government should consider a way of releasing him so as to restore peace to the region.

However, Ibrahim Halims, the deputy leader of the House, rejected the amendment, saying, ” Matters like that are always determined by the court and not by parliamentary decision.”

While the deputy speaker of the House of Reps, Benjamin Kalu, said the motion was to find an amicable way of resolving the issue with regard to Kanu.

He explained that the prayer of the amendment should urge President Bola Tinubu to use any other diplomatic or political approach to find a lasting solution to this issue.

Kanu noted that those of us from the southeastern region know where the shoe is pinching us.

Abbas, in his ruling, said:

“This is a topical issue, my ruling on this is that I will defer ruling on this at this particular time and I will invite both the minority and majority leaders.

He explained that he needs to "consult and see what the point of the law says before I make my own position known.

“So while I rule on other motions and amendments that have been proposed, that particular one is suspended for ruling next week after due consultation.”

Supreme Court Stalls Verdict on Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Supreme Court has failed to give a verdict in the suit seeking the release of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The apex court adjourned proceedings for his release on Thursday, May 11.

Court gives fresh verdict on Nnamdi Kanu’s case, sends strong warning to DSS

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, May 4th, adjourned till May 22 a lawsuit filed by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Department of State Services (DSS).

In the suit filed through Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Kanu is seeking an order compelling the DSS to allow him to have access to his physician.

Source: Legit.ng