IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu and the Department of State Services (DSS), have been warned against delay of court proceedings in the next adjourned date

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the warning following the delay in court proceedings on Wednesday, May 3rd, due to an oral application by DSS counsel

Meanwhile, Kanu, through his team of lawyers, had sued the DSS and its director general as first and second respondents in the matter, seeking permission to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the DSS to allow him unhindered access to his medical doctor

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, May 4th, adjourned till May 22 a lawsuit filed by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Department of State Services (DSS).

In the suit filed through Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Kanu is seeking an order compelling the DSS to allow him to have access to his physician, The Punch reported.

Judge warn DSS against delay of court proceedings

Justice Binta Nyako warned against delay in the case on Wednesday, May 3rd, following an oral application by DSS counsel, Idowu Awo, praying for more time to respond to a further affidavit served on him by Ozekhome, Leadership report added.

