President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the names of the service chiefs to the House of Representatives for confirmation

According to the letter, President Tinubu urged the lawmakers to fast-track the confirmation of the appointment of the service chiefs

The development is coming at a time the Arewa Consultative Forum is calling on the president to negotiate with the bandits terrorising the northwest

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu forwarded a letter to the House of Representatives on Thursday, July 6, asking the Green Chamber to confirm the newly appointed service chiefs.

This was disclosed in a letter that the speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, read on the floor of the House during plenary on Thursday, The Punch reported.

Arewa urges President Tinubu to negotiate with bandits

In the letter, President Tinubu requested that the lawmaker speed up the service chiefs' confirmation under extant law.

The move is coming at a time when the Arewa Consultative Forum called on President Tinubu to negotiate with bandits terrorising the country's northwest region.

Recall that President Tinubu announced the appointment of new service chiefs in his first month in office, while the existing service chiefs were asked to go on compulsory retirement.

The new service chiefs were Maj Gen C.G Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj. T. A Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral E. Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), AVM Abubakar (the Chief of Air Staff).

Why President Tinubu sends names of service chiefs to House of Reps

According to the president, the request complied with the provisions of section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act. Cap A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

President Bola Tinubu appointed the security chiefs on June 19, when the national assembly had gone on recess.

The letter to the will be the second of its kind that President Tinubu will forward to the national assembly since he resumed office.

Source: Legit.ng