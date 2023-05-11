The embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will not be released anytime soon

On Thursday, May 11, the Supreme Court stalled its judgement in Kanu's suit seeking his freedom

The apex court adjourned proceedings until Thursday, September 14, to administer its final judgment

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has failed to give a verdict on the suit seeking the release of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi.

As reported by PM News, the apex court adjourned proceedings for his release on Thursday, May 11.

According to the Supreme Court, Kanu will appear again Thursday, September 14, when a verdict will likely be ascertained on his release or his continuous detention in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

How appellate court overruled high court's verdict for Nnamdi Kanu's release

Recall that the self-styled freedom revolutionist in the last quarter of 2011 filed an appeal before the apex challenging the decision of the appellate court’s ruling to stop his release from detention.

The appellate court had earlier ruled against the decision of the federal high court that acquitted and ordered the release of the IPOB leader from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), Vanguard reported.

Before the commencement of the hearing at the apex court, Kanu’s attorney urged the jurors to assert justice in his client’s trial.

Court Gives Fresh Verdict on Nnamdi Kanu’s Case, Sends Strong Warning to DSS

In another development, IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu and the Department of State Services (DSS), have been warned against delay of court proceedings in the next adjourned date.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the warning following the delay in court proceedings on Wednesday, May 3rd, due to an oral application by DSS counsel.

Meanwhile, Kanu, through his team of lawyers, had sued the DSS and its director general as first and second respondents in the matter, seeking permission to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the DSS to allow him unhindered access to his medical doctor.

